Its’ a wrap for ‘Lawho Gouranger Naam Re’: Shubhashree, Indraneil, Jisshu share BTS moments

Actors Shubhashree Ganguly, Indraneil Sengupta, Jisshu Sengupta and Dibyajyoti Dutta wrapped up shooting for Srijit Mukherji’s historical drama Lawho Gouranger Naam Re on Wednesday.

Sharing a picture clicked on Puri beach, Srijit wrote a long note reflecting on the film’s journey.

“And it is a wrap for #LawhoGourangerNaamRey - a dream six years in the making. Will be indebted to every department - research, camera, acting, costume, hair and make up, the directorial team, art and the production team for pulling off this complex saga at the scale it has been attempted with the usual constrained budget of a Bengali film,” the filmmaker wrote.

Actors Shubhashree Ganguly, Jisshu Sengupta, Bratya Basu and Isha Saha dropped group photos on social media after wrapping shoot. Shubhashree also posted behind-the-scenes moments from the sets of Lawho Gouranger Naam Re.

Subhashree is set to portray Nati Binodini, the iconic 19th-century Bengali stage performer, in the film.

Lawho Gouranger Naam Re will explore a significant phase of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu’s life, including the mystery surrounding his disappearance. However, the film is not a conventional period drama. It will span three different time periods.

Shubhashree is also gearing up for the theatrical release of her long-shelved film Dhumketu, also starring Dev.

Lawho Gouranger Naam Re also stars Sushmita Chatterjee and Isha Saha. It is set to release in theatres this Christmas.