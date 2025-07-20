In pictures: Grandmasters take on 70 players at Bengal Rowing Club on International Chess Day

1 9 All photos by Soumyajit Dey

The Bengal Rowing Club (BRC) in Lake Gardens turned into a strategic battlefield on Sunday, July 20, as eight of India’s top chess minds — five Grandmasters (GMs), two International Masters (IMs), and one Woman Grandmaster (WGM) — took on 70 participants in a spectacular simultaneous exhibition match to mark International Chess Day 2025.

The unique event, hosted jointly by BRC and Sara Bangla Daba Sangstha, saw participants ranging from age 4 to 75 taking on the country’s chess elite in a celebration of strategy, discipline, and sporting spirit. Each participant walked away with a board with the signature of all eight master.

Chess legend and Arjuna awardee Dibyendu Barua, India’s second-ever GM after Viswanathan Anand, emphasised the importance of exposure and inspiration for budding players. “Today is International Chess Day and on behalf of Shala Bangla Daba Sangstha, we’ve organised this event. It’s a golden opportunity. Eight titled players playing simultaneously against participants selected from earlier tournaments. This kind of lifetime experience inspires and motivates young players to take the game seriously and pursue excellence,” said Barua.

Among the line-up of elite players was WGM and IM Nisha Mohota, the only female titled player present. Reflecting on the future of women’s chess, she said, “It was amazing to see so many young girls and boys playing. But we still lack quantity among girls. Sponsorship is a big hurdle. Without support, it's very difficult for parents to sustain their daughters' chess careers. We have the quality, now we need to build the quantity.”

IM Aronyak Ghosh, the youngest titled player at the event, was playing his first-ever simultaneous match. “It’s a new feeling for me. I’ve never played a simul in such a big scenario. I hope this experience inspires these children to pursue a career in chess. It’s rare to get such a chance to play against multiple GMs and IMs at once,” he said, highlighting the aspirational impact such events can have.

That aspiration is already bearing fruit. Sarbartho Mani, just nine-years-old and the reigning U-10 World Champion, was among the players taking on the grandmasters. “He started playing when he was four. He recently won the FIDE World Cup in Georgia and medals at the Asian and Commonwealth Games,” said his parents, Siddhartha and Sharnali Mani. “He’s already played alongside Viswanathan Anand and other GMs. Playing with seniors is natural to him, he feels completely at ease.”

Also turning heads was Anish Sarkar, just four-and-a-half-years old and the youngest FIDE-rated player at the event. “He only started learning chess in January 2023 and has spent hours at the Dibyendu Barua Chess Academy. He doesn't talk much, but we can see his love for chess in how he watches videos and plays regularly. We’ll support whatever path he chooses,” said his mother proudly.

Rohit Kedia, sports chairman of BRC, stressed the broader mission behind such events. “Today, 60 of our club kids participated. Events like this foster discipline, patience, and self-belief. Sports — especially chess — help kids focus, think critically, and stay away from digital distractions. We’re promoting sports across the board and want our kids to learn from the very best.” Seen in the photo along with Rohit Kedia is chess convener of BRC, Vipul Majeji.

With grandmasters including Neelotpal Das (GM 2006), Saptarshi Roy Chowdhury (GM 2013), Saptarshi Roy (GM 2018), Mitrabha Guha (GM 2021), Neelash Saha (IM 2019), and Aronyak Ghosh (IM 2020) joining Barua and Mohota in the simul, the event offered not just a chance to play with the best, but a masterclass in humility, resilience, and inspiration.