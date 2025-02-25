Netflix drops ‘Dhoom Dhaam’ BTS featuring Yami Gautam, Pratik Gandhi and Eijaz Khan

Netflix on Monday dropped fresh behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of the Rishab Seth-directed thriller Dhoom Dhaam featuring actors Yami Gautam, Pratik Gandhi and Eijaz Khan. Take a look.

While Yami plays Koyal Chadda, a feisty Punjabi bride from Mumbai, Pratik essays the role of a veterinarian from Ahmedabad in Dhoom Dhaam. The newlyweds find themselves entangled in a frantic adventure in the thriller.

Soon after the film dropped on Netflix, Yami earned plaudits from netizens for her portrayal of Koyal.

A candid shot shows Yami and Pratik resting between takes.

Eijaz plays Sathe, the antagonist in the film. The photo shows him in a black vest, leaning against a car.

The film also features a cameo by Pratik Babbar. A photo shows him flaunting his chiselled physique in an unbuttoned shirt.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar, under Jio Studios and B62 Studios Productions, Dhoom Dhaam marks Yami’s first release since she gave birth to her son Vedavid on May 10, 2024.