He may not be the next James Bond, but Idris Elba is now a Knight

He may not be the next James Bond, but Idris Elba can now add another title to his name. The actor was knighted by King Charles III during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Tuesday in recognition of his services to young people.

“We are thankful, the work continues,” Elba wrote in an Instagram story alongside a photograph of himself wearing his medal and holding hands with his wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba.

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The actor and his wife founded the Elba Hope Foundation in 2022. The organisation works to promote sustainable development in the United Kingdom, the United States and Africa, while expanding opportunities for young people and supporting community empowerment and education initiatives.

Elba also serves as a goodwill ambassador for The King's Trust, a charity established by King Charles, then Prince of Wales, to support vulnerable young people.

Following the ceremony, Elba shared a video on social media showing himself celebrating while holding an Arsenal football club jersey bearing the name “SIR ELBA”. A lifelong supporter of the club, Elba has frequently spoken about his passion for football.

The actor is also collaborating with King Charles on a forthcoming Netflix documentary marking the 50th anniversary of The King's Trust, which was founded in 1976. The documentary is scheduled for release later this year.

Elba's connection with the charity dates back to his youth. At age 18, he received a grant from The Prince's Trust, which enabled him to attend the National Youth Music Theatre and study acting.

Others honoured during Tuesday's ceremony included Olympic ice dancing champions Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, who received damehood and knighthood honours respectively for their services to ice skating and voluntary work.

Comedian and writer Meera Syal was recognised for her services to literature, drama and charity, while comedian Paul Elliott, one half of the Chuckle Brothers, was appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for his charitable service.