Neha Kakkar dismisses divorce rumours, says no rift between her and husband Rohanpreet Singh

Singer Neha Kakkar on Tuesday dismissed rumours about a rift between her and husband Rohanpreet Singh, shortly after her Instagram Story prompted fans to speculate if the couple were headed for divorce.

Neha shared a note on her Instagram Story on Monday stating that she has decided to take a break from “work, responsibilities and relationships”. “Not sure if I’ll be back or not,” the singer added, urging paparazzi to respect her privacy during this period.

However, she deleted the note within minutes.

Soon after, social media was awash with rumours of Neha and Rohanpreet’s divorce.

Clearing the air, Neha wrote on Tuesday, “Guys please don't drag my innocent husband or my sweetest family in all this please. They are the purest people I know and whatever I am today, it's because of their support.”

“It's a few other people and the system that I'm upset with. I hope you get it and let my husband and my family stay out of all this and yes I agree I shouldn't be so emotional when it comes to posting on social media coz (because) media people know very well ke "Rai ka pahaad kaise banaya jaata hai” (mountain out of a molehill). Lesson learnt,” she continued, adding that she will soon make a comeback.

Neha and Rohanpreet tied the knot on October 24, 2020, at a Gurdwara in New Delhi.

The 37-year-old singer’s latest release, Candy Shop, has garnered over 23 million views on YouTube since its December 15 release.