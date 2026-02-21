‘I stumbled sometimes, but I tried’: Eric Dane’s personal message to daughters revealed in final interview

Months before his death, Grey’s Anatomy actor Eric Dane recorded a personal message for his daughters in an interview, advising them to live their lives to the fullest and stay strong in the face of adversity.

Eric, best known for his role as “McSteamy” on ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy, passed away at 53 on Thursday. His representatives confirmed his death in an official statement. Eric died one year after being diagnosed with ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis), a progressive neurodegenerative disease that gradually weakens and paralyzes the muscles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before his death in November, he was filmed for an interview with Netflix for the series Famous Last Words — the clip for which was released on Saturday posthumously.

Towards the end of the interview, Eric addressed his teenage daughters, Billie (15) and Georgia (14) and said, “Billie and Georgia, these words are for you. I tried. I stumbled sometimes, but I tried. Overall, we had a blast, didn’t we?”

Looking back at the times he spent with his daughters and wife at the Santa Monica, Hawaii and Mexico beaches, Eric added, “I see you now playing in the ocean for hours, my water babies. Those days, pun intended, were heaven. I want to tell you four things I’ve learned from this disease, and I hope you don’t just listen to me. I hope you’ll hear me.”

In his emotional message, Eric gave four pieces of advice to his daughters. He admitted that he spent too much time “wallowing and worrying in self-pity, shame and doubt”, which he regrets, asking his daughters to learn to live in the present.

Love doesn’t always have to be found in other people, Eric said, urging his daughters to look for love in their own lives. Love can also be their passion for something that brings them happiness.

The actor went on to ask his daughters to be wise when it comes to choosing their friends. Eric expressed his gratitude to his friends who supported him during his illness. He said that he might not be able to do the things he enjoys — like working out at the gym, driving through town and getting coffee — but he was thankful to his friends for always being there for him.

In the end, Eric urged his daughters to never give up. “Finally, fight with every ounce of your being and with dignity. When you face challenges, health or otherwise, fight. Never give up. Fight until your last breath. This disease is slowly taking my body, but it will never take my spirit,” he said.

“I bounce right up, and I keep coming back…I hope I've demonstrated that you can face anything. You can face the end of your days. You can face hell with dignity. Fight girls, and hold your heads high… Billie and Georgia, you are my heart. You are my everything. Good night. I love you. Those are my last words,” he signed off.

Eric Dane gained widespread popularity as “McSteamy”, also known as Mark Sloan, on Grey’s Anatomy. His natural charm made him one of the show’s most beloved figures.

Besides Grey’s Anatomy, Eric played the captain of a US Navy destroyer in the post-apocalyptic series The Last Ship for five seasons. On HBO’s Euphoria, he played Nate Jacobs’ father, appearing in the show’s first two seasons.