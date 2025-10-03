Rs 10,000 just a token, compensation to ‘Homebound’ family was much more: Neeraj Ghaywan

Director Neeraj Ghaywan has reacted to reports claiming he paid only Rs 10,000 to the family whose life inspired his latest release Homebound, emphasising that neither he nor the producers of the film will ever reduce “such a deeply personal story to such a pittance”.

Ghaywan on Monday clarified that the amount in question was handed over to one of the family members years ago during his initial research solely as a parting gesture. Later, when the film came together, he and the producers honoured the family’s invaluable contributions and trust with “sincere respect and significant support”.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Some of you have expressed concerns about reports claiming that the family whose life inspired Homebound was compensated with a mere Rs 10,000—a shamefully low amount. I want to clarify that this sum was a small token I personally gave to Ram Charan ji (Amrit’s father) many years ago during my initial research, simply as a parting gesture,” wrote Ghaywan on X.

“Please do not mistake this for the full extent of the compensation provided. Neither I, nor the producers would ever reduce such a deeply personal story to such a pittance. The families’ contributions are invaluable and deeply meaningful to me. We have honored their trust and stories with sincere respect and significant support,” the filmmaker added.

Ghaywan also mentioned that he did not want to disclose the exact amount provided by the makers of Homebound to the family as compensation because that would mean disrespecting the bond he shares with them.

“They have expressed their happiness with me about the same and I personally don’t want to mention the number because that would disrespect the bond I share with Amrit and Saiyub—the original heroes of Homebound,” Ghaywan concluded.

Starring Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa, Homebound released in Indian theatres on September 26.

The film follows the journey of two childhood friends in a North Indian village, striving to land a police job. However, as they edge closer to their dream, desperation and personal conflict begin to test the strength of their bond.

The film’s story was inspired by an essay, Taking Amrit Home (now retitled A Friendship, a Pandemic and a Death Beside the Highway), by Kashmiri journalist Basharat Peer. It was published in the New York Times in 2020.

Homebound had its world premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival in the Un Certain Regard category in May. The film marks Ghaywan's second directorial after 2015’s Masaan, which also premiered in the same section at Cannes and won two awards.

Homebound is India’s official entry for Best International Feature at the 98th Academy Awards to be held in Los Angeles on March 15, 2026.