'Need to know what happened': Zubeen Garg’s wife demands probe into singer’s death

Late singer Zubeen Garg’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg, on Monday demanded a thorough inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the singer’s death, saying the family deserves to know what led to the mishap.

“We want to know what happened to him, why it happened and how such negligence was allowed. We need answers,” Garima told reporters after the 11th-day rituals were performed.

She further said that everyone present with Zubeen on the yacht and at the event before his death “must come forward and explain what happened”.

The Assam government has submitted a formal request to the ministry of home affairs (MHA) to invoke the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) with Singapore in connection with singer Zubeen Garg's death in the Southeast Asian country, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.

Garg died in Singapore on September 19 while swimming in the sea.

Regarded as Assam’s highest-paid singer, Garg debuted with the Assamese album Anamika in 1992 before moving to Mumbai. Over his career, he recorded songs for films such as Ya Ali, Dil Se, Fiza, Kaante and Doli Saja Ke Rakhna, while remaining a towering figure in Assamese music.

According to reports, Zubeen was rescued by Singapore police from the sea and rushed to a nearby hospital. However, he could not be saved despite being placed under intensive medical care.