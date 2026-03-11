MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 11 March 2026

Kathryn Hahn to play Mother Gothel in Disney’s ‘Tangled’ live action adaptation

Actors Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim are set to portray Rapunzel and Flynn Rider, respectively

Entertainment Web Desk Published 11.03.26, 11:41 AM
Kathryn Hahn; Mother Gothel

Kathryn Hahn; Mother Gothel IMDb

Hollywood actress Kathryn Hahn has confirmed that she will play Mother Gothel in the upcoming live-action adaptation of Tangled.

The announcement came Tuesday when Hahn shared a video on Instagram revealing the news in a playful “outfit of the day” post.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the clip, the actor appears on camera and says, “Hey, OOTD, I just found out what that stands for. So here’s my outfit of the day.”

She then steps back to show she is wearing a Mother Gothel T-shirt. “Simple jeans, glasses, T-shirt. This is easy. You know, just another day,” Hahn further said.

The post, shared in collaboration with The Walt Disney Company’s Disney Studios, carried the caption: “OOTD, Mother Gothel”.

The original animated feature Tangled, released in 2010, was based on the Rapunzel fairy tale and featured voice performances by Mandy Moore as Rapunzel, Donna Murphy as Mother Gothel, and Zachary Levi as Flynn Rider.

The film earned USD 592 million worldwide.

Disney announced the live-action adaptation of Tangled in 2024. Actors Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim are set to portray Rapunzel and Flynn Rider, respectively.

The story follows Rapunzel, a young princess with magical, long blonde hair who is held captive in a hidden tower by Mother Gothel. Her life changes when she forms an unlikely alliance with the outlaw Flynn Rider, who helps her leave the tower and explore the world she has never seen.

RELATED TOPICS

Tangled Rapunzel
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Closure of Hormuz chokes Middle East route, India buys 30 million barrels of oil from Russia

Energy shock reaches India with government announcing emergency measures to shield households from shortages
Donald Trump
Quote left Quote right

Rest assured, to the American people, the recent increase in oil and gas prices is temporary

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT