Mumbai Police summon internet influencer Orry in Rs 252-crore drug seizure probe

Mumbai Police have summoned social media personality Orhan Awatramani, a.k.a. Orry, for questioning in connection with the Rs 252-crore mephedrone case, news agency ANI has reported.

According to police officials quoted by the agency, Orry has been directed to appear before the Anti-Narcotics Cell’s Ghatkopar unit at 10 am on Thursday.

The summons is linked to the March 2024 raid in which officers seized 126.14 kg of mephedrone (MD) worth about Rs 252 crore from a manufacturing unit on a farm in Maharashtra’s Sangli district.

The investigation tightened last month after the arrest of Mohammed Salim Mohammed Suhail Shaikh, who was deported from Dubai. During interrogation, Shaikh told investigators he had organised rave parties across India and overseas for high-profile attendees.

Mumbai Police told the court in a remand note that Shaikh arranged events in both Mumbai and Dubai, frequented by celebrities, influencers and a few politicians.

The remand application also mentioned the names of filmmaker duo Abbas-Mustan, rapper Loka, Orry and NCP leader Zeeshan Siddique as among those allegedly present at these gatherings.