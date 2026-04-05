Months after wedding with Smriti Mandhana called off, Palaash Muchhal to direct new film

Months after his wedding with Team India women’s cricketer Smriti Mandhana was called off, music composer Palaash Muchhal on Saturday announced his upcoming directorial, a film centred on the life of Indian saint Sai Baba.

Titled Tera Sai, the upcoming film will star actor Sanjay Mishra as the saint. Palaash announced the film on his Instagram handle with a set of pictures of them seeking blessings at the holy shrine in Shirdi.

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Alongside Palaash and Sanjay, Bhrimraj Darade, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Shree Saibaba Sansthan Trust, Shirdi, was also present on the occasion.

Taking to his Instagram account, Palaash shared a monochrome poster of the film and wrote, ““Tera Sai” begins with blessings at Shirdi. A story of faith, surrender, and something beyond us.”

The film is slated to release towards the end of 2026.

In 2025, Palaash was set to tie the knot with Smriti. However, the wedding was called off after social media became rife with rumours of Palaash having cheated on Smriti with a choreographer.

Palaash's purported chats with a choreographer went viral on social media. Amid speculation, choreographers Mary D'costa and Nandika Dwivedi publicly denied any involvement with Palaash.