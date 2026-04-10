‘Money Heist’ spinoff ‘Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine’ to stream on Netflix in May

‘Money Heist’ spinoff ‘Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine’, starring Pedro Alonso, is set to drop on Netflix on May 15, the streaming platform announced on Thursday.

The series, which is a prequel to the hit Spanish heist-thriller Money Heist, debuted on December 29, 2023. It is based on the life of The Professor’s witty elder brother Andres de Fonollosa a.k.a Berlin, a terminally ill grand larcenist, jewel thief and cracksman.

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Created by the acclaimed duo Álex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato, Season 2 of Berlin will have eight episodes. The episodes are written by Pina, Martínez Lobato, David Barrocal, Lorena G. Maldonado, and Itziar San Juan.

The series will be directed by a team of filmmakers including Albert Pintó, David Barrocal, and Jose Manuel Cravioto, who have previously worked on projects like Nowhere, Sky Rojo, El refugio atómico, and Diablero.

The upcoming season will also star Michelle Jenner, Tristán Ulloa, Begoña Vargas, Julio Peña Fernández and Joel Sánchez.

“Seville? This is Berlin calling. Watch Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine: Limited Series, out 15 May, only on Netflix,” the official handle of Netflix wrote on Instagram.

Spanning five seasons, Money Heist revolved around a man named The Professor who hires eight thieves to carry out a near-impossible heist at the Royal Mint of Spain.

In the original series, Berlin is the Professor’s brother, whose quick wit and charm make him a key planner of the group’s heists. He eventually sacrifices his life to save his team members during a heist.