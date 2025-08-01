MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Mohit Suri’s ‘Saiyaara’ inches closer to Rs 300-crore mark at the end of Week 2

The romance drama starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, and produced by Yash Raj Films, has earned over Rs 280 crore nett domestically

Entertainment Web Desk Published 01.08.25, 10:21 AM
Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in ‘Saiyaara’

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in ‘Saiyaara’ File picture

Mohit Suri’s romance musical drama Saiyaara, starring debutant Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, is inching towards the Rs 300-crore mark domestically at the end of its second week in theatres, trade figures show.

Only Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava (Rs 399.50 crore nett) has earned more than this Mohit Suri directorial in two weeks.

As per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, the Yash Raj Films-backed movie collected Rs 172.75 crore nett in India in Week 1. The second week began with a collection of Rs 18 crore nett on Friday, followed by Rs 26.5 crore nett on Saturday and Rs 30 crore nett on Sunday.

The film saw a huge drop in collections on second Monday, raking in Rs 9.25 crore nett. On Tuesday, it added another Rs 10 crore nett to the tally, followed by Rs 7.5 crore nett on Wednesday. With Thursday’s Rs 6.5 crore nett, the total earnings of the romantic musical drama stand at Rs 280.50 crore nett so far.

Saiyaara revolves around a struggling singer Krish Kapoor (Ahaan Panday), who crosses paths with a struggling lyricist Vaani Batra (Aneet Padda). As they collab on a song, sparks fly and the duo fall in love. However, Vaani is soon diagnosed with early onset of Alzheimer’s disease, threatening to disrupt their bond.

