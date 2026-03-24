Mohanlal-starrer ‘Drishyam 3’ release postponed, film to now release in theatres in May

Mohanlal-starrer Drishyam 3 is set to release in theatres on May 21, the actor announced on Monday.

Sharing the news on his Instagram handle on Monday, the 65-year-old wrote, “The past never stays silent…it only waits. Georgekutty arrives, May 21st 2026.” The film is set to coincide with Mohanlal’s birthday.

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Previously, the makers announced the film will release on April 2. Drishyam 3 is directed by Jeethu Joseph, who has also directed the previous films.

Drishyam 3 revolves around Mohanlal's character and his family, who come under suspicion when the son of the Inspector General of Police is killed.

Produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, the first film in the franchise was a box office hit after its release in 2013. The upcoming instalment will pick up from the events of the second film, which ended on a cliffhanger in 2022.

Drishyam was remade in several languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Chinese (Mandarin), and Sinhalese.