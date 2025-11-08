MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Mohanlal-starrer action drama ‘Vrusshabha’ to release in December

Directed by Nanda Kishore, the film also stars Samarjit Lankesh and Nayan Sarika

Entertainment Web Desk Published 08.11.25, 05:50 PM
A still of Mohanlal from ‘Vrusshabha’

A still of Mohanlal from ‘Vrusshabha’ IMDb

Mohanlal’s Vrusshabha, a pan-India bilingual action-entertainer, is set to hit theatres on 25 December, he announced on Friday.

The film will be released in Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil and Kannada languages.

“Some stories are more than cinema, they’re legacies. This Christmas, witness that legacy roar to life in #Vrusshabha. A film that celebrates emotion, grandeur, and destiny. Releasing worldwide on 25th December 2025,” Mohanlal wrote on Instagram alongside a video from the film.

The video shows glimpses from the period drama featuring Mohanlal as a king.

Directed by Nanda Kishore, Vrusshabha also stars Samarjit Lankesh and Nayan Sarika.

“A wealthy diamond magnate faces a reckoning when his son's journey to their ancestral village awakens memories of a violent past that refuses to stay buried,” reads the synopsis on IMDb.

Produced by Ektaa R. Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, Connekkt Media and AVS Studios, the film is penned by Karthik, Nanda Kishore, and Janardhana Maharshi.

Mohanlal is currently filming for Jeethu Joseph’s Drishyam 3.

