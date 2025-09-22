Mohanlal begins shooting for 'Drishyam 3', drops photos from inaugural puja

Mohanlal has started shooting for his upcoming film Drishyam 3, the veteran actor announced on Monday.

“Bringing Georgekutty’s world alive once again…Today marks the beginning of Drishyam 3 with the Pooja,” Mohanlal wrote on X alongside pictures from the puja ceremony of the film.

ADVERTISEMENT

Looking dapper in a pink shirt paired with beige trousers, Mohanlal posed with a clapperboard in one of the pictures. Other photos in the carousel capture filmmaker Jeethu Joseph and Mohanlal lighting a lamp.

Produced by Anthony Perumbavoor, the threequel brings back the creative team behind the first two films that turned the story of a small-town cable operator into one of Indian cinema’s most gripping sagas.

The Drishyam franchise, which began in 2013, has grown from a regional hit into a pan-Indian and international phenomenon. The first film earned Rs 62 crore gross worldwide. Drishyam 2 released on Prime Video in 2021 during the pandemic. Over the years, Drishyam has been remade in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.

The Hindi version, starring Ajay Devgn, released in 2015, grossing over Rs 200 crore worldwide. The Hindi remake of Drishyam 2 released in 2023 and raked in close to Rs 350 crore gross globally. Reports suggest that the Hindi-language

Drishyam 3, also headlined by Devgn, is scheduled to go on floors in October this year.