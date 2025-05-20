‘Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning’ the end of Ethan Hunt's journey, says Tom Cruise amid speculation about another part

Hollywood star Tom Cruise recently said that Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning will mark the end of Ethan Hunt’s journey in the long-running action-thriller franchise.

The statement comes amid fan speculation about another offering from the franchise.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the Cannes red carpet, Cruise engaged in a chat with The Hollywood Reporter. When the reporter said, “I’d want everyone to see this movie. Maybe the final reckoning, maybe not,” the 62-year-old actor cut in, mentioning, “It’s the final," and added, “It’s not called final for nothing.”

Originally titled Dead Reckoning – Part Two, the eighth Mission: Impossible film was renamed The Final Reckoning following the release of its predecessor. The retitling of the film led fans to speculate whether it will mark the final instalment in the franchise.

During the interaction, Cruise also shared his plans for the future. “I actually said I’m going to make movies into my 80s. Actually, I’m going to make them into my 100s. I will never stop. I will never stop doing action, I will never stop doing drama, comedy films — I’m excited,” he said.

Set against a globe-trotting backdrop and packed with practical stunts Cruise has made his signature, the film opened in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on May 17.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, his fourth straight Mission film since 2015’s Rogue Nation, The Final Reckoning brings back the old guard of IMF allies: Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg and Vanessa Kirby, alongside newer faces like Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff and Esai Morales.

The ensemble also features Angela Bassett, Henry Czerny, Nick Offerman and Greg Tarzan Davis.