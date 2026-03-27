Watch: Miss Grand Thailand contestant’s false teeth fall out; her poised comeback wins hearts

A recent video from the beauty pageant Miss Grand Thailand 2026 is making rounds on social media after a participant was caught in an embarrassing moment when her false teeth fell off while she was introducing herself on stage.

Kamolwan Chanago, one of the participants, found herself at the centre of an unexpected moment when her false teeth slipped out during her live on-stage introduction.

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What drew even more attention than the mishap itself was Kamolwan’s response — she stayed poised and carried on with her presentation without breaking character, earning widespread admiration online.

Composing herself, she carried on with her presentation, walking down the runway with grace and style.

The incident occurred during the preliminary round of the competition.

The incident, captured in front of a large audience, quickly spread across social media, garnering millions of views and sparking conversations about the intense pressure contestants face in high-profile pageants.

Watch the viral video here:

DENTAL VENEERS FELL OFF DURING PRESENTATION!



Kamolwan Changago, representing Pathum Thani province, had a minor accident when her dental veneers fell off during her presentation at the Miss Grand Thailand 2026 preliminary rounds. pic.twitter.com/qXmTCHqAJJ — Lady Min 👑 (@medi_life25) March 26, 2026

Miss Grand Thailand 2026 is scheduled to conclude on March 28, 2026, at MGI Hall, Bravo BKK Mall, Bangkok, featuring 77 contestants. The theme is Golden Grand: The Timeless Song, Grand Evolution: The Thai Soft Power.

The winner, set to be announced on Saturday, will represent Thailand at the Miss Grand International 2026 pageant in India.