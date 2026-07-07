‘Mismatched’ Season 4 begins production: Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf return as Dimple and Rishi

Actors Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf have begun shooting for the fourth season of Netflix’s romantic drama Mismatched, the streamer announced on Tuesday with a short video clip.

“DimpShi fans, I have something four you,” Netflix wrote on Instagram alongside the video featuring Rohit and Prajakta.

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Adapted from Sandhya Menon’s 2017 novel When Dimple Met Rishi, Mismatched premiered on November 20, 2020. On March 3, 2021, the series was renewed for a second season, which premiered on Netflix on October 14, 2022.

Helmed by Akarsh Khurana and Nipun Dharmadhikar, the coming-of-age romantic drama follows the story of Rishi Singh Shekhawat, who falls in love with tech wizard Dimple Ahuja.

The season ended with Dimple blaming her boyfriend Rishi for leaking information about the mobile app she was working on. As the couple break up, Dimple kisses her project partner Harsh (Vihaan Samat) on an impulse.

In Season 2, Dimple is guilty about the kiss and wants to clear things up with Rishi. When they meet, Rishi spills coffee on Dimple just as she had on him when they first met in Season 1. Both seek solace in other people before realising they are in love with each other.

Season 3 ended with Dimple and Rishi putting their engagement on hold to pursue their respective careers.

Backed by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies, the upcoming season will also star Ranvijay Singh, Vidya Malvade, Vihaan Samat, Devyani Shorey, Priya Banerjee, Taaruk Raina, Muskkaan Jaferi, Akarsh Khurana and Ahsaas Channa in important roles.