Cancer survivor Dipika Kakar says she undergoes infusion therapy every 20 days

Television actress Dipika Kakar, who is undergoing treatment for Stage 2 liver cancer, has shared that she now undergoes infusion therapy every 20 days as part of her treatment, calling it a routine in her recovery journey.

Dipika has been regularly updating fans about her health through social media since revealing her diagnosis last year. In a recent video shared by her husband, actor Shoaib Ibrahim, she was seen lying on a hospital bed while receiving infusion therapy.

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Providing an update on Dipika’s condition, Shoaib said, “A couple of things came up. Her iron levels were a little low the last time, so they're giving her iron through an IV as well. After that, I think we'll head home in another one-and-a-half to two hours”.

Dipika reassured her followers, saying, “Everything's good. I just feel a little dizzy because they gave me a medicine beforehand as pre-medication, which causes drowsiness. That's all. Otherwise, everything is absolutely fine”.

The actress had revealed in May last year that doctors had detected a tennis ball-sized malignant tumour in her liver and that she had been diagnosed with Stage 2 liver cancer.

Following her diagnosis, Dipika underwent a 14-hour robotic surgery to remove the tumour. The procedure also involved the removal of 22 per cent of her liver and her gallbladder.

In February 2026, she underwent a minor procedure to remove a 13 mm liver cyst. Earlier in June, Dipika and Shoaib said she had begun immunotherapy after two new cysts were detected in her liver.

According to the couple, her current treatment plan includes immunotherapy sessions, and her doctors have not recommended any major surgeries at present.