Ali Abbas Zafar celebrates 10 years of ‘Sultan’: ‘Love just keeps growing’

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar on Monday celebrated 10 years of his Salman Khan-starrer Sultan, saying the love for the film continues to grow.

Released on July 6, 2016, the sports drama also featured Anushka Sharma as the female lead.

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Produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films, Sultan revolved around Sultan Ali Khan, a middle-aged former wrestling champion from Haryana, who makes a remarkable comeback in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) to regain his lost pride and win back his estranged wife, Aarfa.

The film marked the first on-screen collaboration between Salman and Anushka.

Zafar marked the milestone by sharing a series of stills from the film on his Instagram handle.

“10 years of Sultan @beingsalmankhan @anushkasharma @yrf and my Lovely Team . Thank you - the love just keeps growing,” he wrote in the caption.

Sultan emerged as a major box office success, earning over Rs 600 crore worldwide.

The film also featured Randeep Hooda, Kumud Mishra and Kubbra Sait in pivotal roles.