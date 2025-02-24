Prajakta Koli drops fresh photos from pre-wedding festivities, to tie the knot on February 25

YouTuber-actress Prajakta Koli shared fresh pictures from her pre-wedding festivities on Monday, a day before tying the knot with longtime beau Vrishank Khanal in Maharashtra’s Karjat. Here’s a look.

1 7

ADVERTISEMENT

Prajakta and Vrishank kicked-off the celebration in style as they walked hand-in-hand.

2 7

Prajakta looked stunning in a dark green embroidered lehenga, while Vrishank complemented her in a mint-green kurta, paired with a printed Nehru coat.

3 7

Prajakta, who recently launched her book Too Good To Be True, flaunted her mehendi design in one of the pictures.

4 7

The actress, who made her Bollywood debut with Raj Mehta’s 2023 film Jug Jug Jeeyo, radiated joy and love as she shared a candid moment with her fiancé, Vrishank.

5 7

Prajakta and Vrishank, who had been dating for years, got engaged in September 2023.

6 7

Vrishank kissed his would-be bride on the forehead as she beamed with joy.

7 7

Prajakta Koli was last seen in the third instalment of the Netflix series Mismatched alongside Rohit Saraf.