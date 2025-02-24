Prajakta Koli drops fresh photos from pre-wedding festivities, to tie the knot on February 25

YouTuber-actress Prajakta Koli shared fresh pictures from her pre-wedding festivities on Monday, a day before tying the knot with longtime beau Vrishank Khanal in Maharashtra’s Karjat. Here’s a look.
Prajakta and Vrishank kicked-off the celebration in style as they walked hand-in-hand.
Prajakta looked stunning in a dark green embroidered lehenga, while Vrishank complemented her in a mint-green kurta, paired with a printed Nehru coat.
Prajakta, who recently launched her book Too Good To Be True, flaunted her mehendi design in one of the pictures.
The actress, who made her Bollywood debut with Raj Mehta’s 2023 film Jug Jug Jeeyo, radiated joy and love as she shared a candid moment with her fiancé, Vrishank.
Prajakta and Vrishank, who had been dating for years, got engaged in September 2023.
Vrishank kissed his would-be bride on the forehead as she beamed with joy.
Prajakta Koli was last seen in the third instalment of the Netflix series Mismatched alongside Rohit Saraf.