Miley Cyrus, Jason Earles, Cody Linley attend ‘Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special’ premiere in Los Angeles

March 24 turned into a true ‘One in a Million’ moment for Hannah Montana fans worldwide, as singer-actress Miley Cyrus returned as the iconic blonde pop sensation to celebrate the Disney show’s 20th anniversary.

The special premiere in Los Angeles was also attended by cast members Jason Earles, Moises Arias and Cody Linley.

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Miley stunned in a sequined silver gown with the original Hannah Montana poster embossed on it. The series first premiered in 2006 and ran for four seasons until 2011. The story followed Miley Stewart (Miley), a teenager living in Malibu, California, who secretly leads a double life as pop star Hannah Montana.

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Jason Earles, who played Miley’s older brother Jackson Stewart in the show, wore a black zipper jacket over a red T-shirt and blue denims.

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Moises Arias attended the premiere in a purple Hannah Montana tee. Arias essayed the role of Rico Suave in the show. Suave was the young manager of Rico's Surf Shop, a concession stand located on the beach near the Stewarts' home. He shared a love-hate relationship with Miley’s brother Jackson and best friend Oliver.

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Actor Cody Linley, who played Miley’s on-and-off love interest Jake Ryan, attended the premiere in a sharp green suit. Fans will remember Jake from one of the show’s most emotional arcs, where Miley is torn between him and her bandmate Jesse (played by Drew Roy).

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And who could forget the mean girls Ashley and Amber? Actors Anna Maria Perez de Tagle and Shanica Knowles, who played the duo, turned heads at the anniversary special premiere in gorgeous outfits.