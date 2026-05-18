‘Michael’ grooves past $700 million mark globally, becomes second-highest-grosser of 2026

Michael Jackson biopic Michael has crossed the USD 700 million mark at the global box office after reclaiming the No. 1 spot internationally over the weekend with USD 57.7 million from 83 overseas markets.

So far, Michael has grossed USD 703 million worldwide, including USD 421 million from international markets and USD 282 million in North America.

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The film, distributed by Universal Pictures internationally and Lionsgate in the US, has emerged as the second-highest grossing movie of 2026, after The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (USD 964 million).

With its release still pending in Japan, the film is positioned to potentially surpass 2018 hit Bohemian Rhapsody (which earned USD 911 million globally) to become the highest-grossing musical biopic of all time.

Meanwhile, The Walt Disney Company sequel The Devil Wears Prada 2 continued its strong theatrical run, nearing the USD 550 million milestone worldwide. The comedy sequel added USD 50.6 million overseas in its third weekend, lifting its global total to USD 546.2 million.

Led by Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci, the film has earned USD 175.9 million in North America and a stronger USD 370.3 million internationally. Its top overseas markets include the United Kingdom with USD 36.9 million, Italy with USD 34.6 million, Brazil with USD 27 million and Mexico with USD 24.6 million.

Meanwhile, Warner Bros. sequel Mortal Kombat II collected USD 10 million from 79 overseas territories in its second weekend, down 53 per cent from its debut weekend. The R-rated video game adaptation has earned USD 39 million internationally and USD 101 million globally so far.

Another holdover title, Amazon MGM Studios mystery comedy Sheep Detective generated USD 14 million from 88 territories in its second weekend. The PG-rated film, starring Hugh Jackman, has grossed USD 29 million overseas and USD 58.7 million worldwide to date.