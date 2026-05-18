Suriya-starrer ‘Karuppu’ hits Rs 120-crore mark globally after opening weekend in theatres

After facing uncertainty over its release last week, Suriya-starrer Karuppu is on a dream run at the box office, with the RJ Balaji-directed actioner crossing Rs 120 crore worldwide within its opening weekend.

The action thriller was originally scheduled to release on May 14 but hit a roadblock. The film eventually released a day later on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, Karuppu earned Rs 28.35 crore nett domestically on Sunday, its third day in theatres. Of this, the Tamil version contributed Rs 24.20 crore nett, while the Telugu dubbed version added Rs 4.15 crore nett.

The Sunday figures marked a rise of around 15 per cent from Saturday’s Rs 24.15 crore nett collection. Saturday’s earnings had themselves jumped nearly 55 per cent from the film’s opening-day domestic collection of Rs 15.50 crore nett.

Trade analysts attributed the comparatively muted opening-day numbers to confusion surrounding the film’s release status until Friday morning, resulting in fewer screenings and lower footfalls. Clarity emerged only after Suriya announced on his X handle that the film had cleared all hurdles and would release in cinemas on May 15.

The film’s total India box office collection now stands at Rs 68 crore nett (Rs 78.75 crore gross). Overseas, Karuppu has earned Rs 42 crore gross. The film’s worldwide gross over the first three days stands at Rs 120.75 crore gross.

With the milestone, Karuppu has become only the second Suriya film to cross Rs 100 crore globally after Siva. The film has also overtaken the lifetime worldwide gross of Siva, which had collected Rs 106.64 crore gross globally.

Last week, production banner Dream Warrior Pictures, headed by SR Prabhu and SR Prakashbabu, announced that it had received “special permission” from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay for 9 am shows of the film on Thursday and Friday.

However, late Wednesday night, SR Prabhu announced that the Thursday morning shows were cancelled due to “unavoidable reasons”. The disruptions continued through Thursday, with multiple shows being cancelled and refunds issued to moviegoers.

The impasse was eventually resolved late Thursday night, paving the way for the film’s release on Friday.