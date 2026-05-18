‘No big deal’: RJ Mahvash opens up on unfollowing Yuzvendra Chahal on social media

Social media influencer RJ Mahvash has opened up about her alleged relationship with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. Reacting to speculation that she has unfollowed Chahal on social media, she said that there’s “nothing much to talk about.”

During a conversation with Pinkvilla, Mahvash said, “People have a habit of making a fuss over small things. It is not such a big deal when you go through it. Like two friends had an argument and they follow-unfollowed each other.”

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“And the matter ends there. In fact, when you are comfortable talk absolute nonsense with friends, you should not hold any grudges against them. So I would always wish him all the best and my best wishes will always be with him. There's no such big deal in it,” she added.

When asked whether the two were ever more than just friends, she brushed off the speculation and said, “No, that was never the case. I have been a great friend to him. At that time, (during Chahal’s separation phase) he needed a good friend. So we all were just focusing on him to get done with his IPL season. I stood with him as a support system. Henceforth also, we’ll always meet the way we met earlier. I will fearlessly stand by him.”

Rumours about Chahal and Mahvash dating each other first gained momentum during the Champions Trophy 2025 final between India and New Zealand last year, when photos and videos of the two seated together in the stands went viral.

Chahal’s personal life has been under the spotlight of late, especially after his divorce from Dhanashree Verma was officially announced in March 2025.

While both Chahal and Mahvash have kept mum about the rumours, their social media camaraderie and public appearances together have intensified speculation around their relationship. From frequent Instagram shout-outs to being spotted at stadiums together, the duo have kept fans guessing.