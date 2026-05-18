‘Pati Patni Aur Woh Do’ crosses Rs 20-crore mark globally, fails to beat 2019 original

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Wamiqa Gabbi, collected over Rs 20 crore gross globally after its opening weekend, though the film fell short of the benchmark set by the 2019 original led by Kartik Aaryan.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film opened to Rs 4 crore nett at the domestic box office. On its second day, the film registered marginal growth, earning Rs 5.75 crore nett.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, on Day 3, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do collected Rs 7.75 crore nett, taking its total India collection to Rs 17.50 crore nett. The film’s India gross collection is estimated at Rs 21 crore.

In overseas markets, the film earned Rs 1.25 crore net on Day 3, with its total overseas gross collection estimated at Rs 3.25 crore. Its total worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 24.25 crore.

In comparison, the original Pati Patni Aur Woh, starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday, had posted significantly stronger numbers during its first weekend. On Day 3, the 2019 film had collected Rs 9.10 crore on Day 1 and Rs 12.33 crore on Day 2. It earned Rs 14.51 crore nett on Day 3, pushing its three-day total to Rs 35.94 crore nett.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do also features Vijay Raaz, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Vishal Vashishtha, Guneet Singh Sodhi, Durgesh Kumar, Ayesha Raza Mishra, Shireesh Kumar Sharma and Deepika Amin.

Meanwhile, Riteish Deshmukh-starrer Raja Shivaji has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide on its 17th day in theatres. The film collected Rs 3.45 crore nett in India on Day 17, taking its total India nett collection to Rs 84.55 crore.

Globally, the historical drama earned Rs 4.07 crore gross on Day 17, pushing its total worldwide collection to Rs 100.07 crore gross.