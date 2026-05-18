Barbra Streisand unable to attend Cannes 2026 closing ceremony because of knee injury

Barbra Streisand will no longer attend the closing ceremony of the 79th Cannes Film Festival to accept an honorary Palme d’Or after suffering a knee injury, the actress announced on Sunday.

“On the advice of my doctors, as I continue recovering from a knee injury, I am sadly unable to attend the Festival de Cannes this year,” Streisand said in a statement to the US media. “But I am deeply honored to receive the honorary Palme d’Or and had so been looking forward to celebrating the remarkable films of the 79th edition.”

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“I was also very much looking forward to spending time with colleagues whom I so admire — and, of course, returning to France, a place I have always loved. While I regret that I can’t be there in person, I want to extend my warmest congratulations to all of the filmmakers from around the world whose extraordinary talent and creative vision are being celebrated this year. My heartfelt thanks to the Festival, and to everyone who continues to support and champion the art of cinema,” she further said.

The festival said it would still pay tribute to the singer, actor and filmmaker during the May 23 closing ceremony, although she will not attend in person.

“Iris Knobloch, Thierry Frémaux and the entire festival team send Barbra Streisand their warmest wishes for a prompt recovery,” the festival said in a press release.

Streisand is the third recipient of an honorary Palme d’Or at this year’s festival, alongside Lord of the Rings filmmaker Peter Jackson and actor John Travolta, who premiered his directorial debut Propeller One-Way Night Coach at Cannes.

The Cannes closing ceremony, during which the winner of the Palme d’Or for best film will be announced, is scheduled to take place on May 23.