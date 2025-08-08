Michael Bay exits 'Fast and Loose' cast over creative differences with Will Smith

Filmmaker Michael Bay has stepped out of the upcoming film "Fast and Loose" featuring Hollywood star Will Smith, following the creative differences with the actor.

Bay, who has previously collaborated with Smith in the "Bad Boys" franchise movies, was supposed to helm the action film for Netflix, which is penned by Jon Hoeber, Erich Hoeber, Chris Bremner, and Eric Pearson.

The filmmaker, well known for projects such as "The Rock", "Armageddon", and "Pearl Harbor", and directing films of the "Transformers" and "Bad Boys" franchises, won't direct the project, according to the entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter.

Before Bay, David Leitch was attached to the film as a director.

"Fast and Loose" will follow a man who wakes up in Tijuana with no memories. As he pieces together his past, he learns he's been living two lives, one as a crime kingpin and the other as an undercover CIA agent.

It is produced by Leitch and Kelly McCormick for 87North, along with Smith. Robert Simonds and Noah Fogelson serve as executive producers for STXfilms.

The streamer is planning to start the production of the film in 2026 and is in search of another filmmaker.

