SC grants Vikram Bhatt’s wife Shwetambari Bhatt interim bail in multi-crore fraud case: Report

The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim bail to filmmaker Vikram Bhatt’s wife Shwetambari Bhatt months after the two were jailed in Udaipur in connection with a multi-crore fraud case, as per reports.

The case stems from a complaint filed by businessman Ajay Murdia, owner of Indira IVF, who alleged that Bhatt and his wife induced him to invest over Rs 30 crore in a biopic of his late wife, promising high returns which never got materialised.

In December 2025, the couple were arrested from Mumbai by the Rajasthan police.

The order to release Shwetambari on interim bail was passed by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. It was directed against the petition filed by Vikram and Shwetambari challenging the Rajasthan High Court's order denying them bail.

As per legal news website Live Law, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing the petitioners, argued that the Rajasthan police came to their Mumbai residence and arrested both of them from there.

In the latest hearing, the counsel appearing for Murdia, mentioned that it was a Rs 44 crore cheating case.

Rohatgi insisted on offering interim bail at least for the wife at the present stage.

When the bench asked if the case was an attempt to recover the dues, CJI Surya Kant said, “Unfortunately, they (petitioners) have not sought quashing of the FIR. How Rajasthan has been chosen? Very unfortunate.”

Rohatgi said Murdia wanted movies to be made about himself. “Both movies flopped. It is not my fault. Can't put the director and his wife in jail,” Rohatgi said.

The court ordered Shwetambari Bhatt to be released on interim bail. When Murdia’s counsel pointed out that it cannot be presumed that a woman would not commit a crime, CJI asked, “You want us to release both of them on bail?”

The court also decided to take proceedings against Murdia as a respondent in the case.

Another hearing is set to be held next Wednesday.