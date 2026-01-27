BTS fever reaches presidential level as Mexico requests South Korea to add more concerts

BTS fever has escalated to presidential level. At least that is what it seems going by Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum’s latest request to South Korea President Lee Jae-myung: help organise more concerts by the K-Pop band in Mexico during their world tour.

Sheinbaum wrote to Jae-myung, requesting him to intervene and help add more BTS concerts to the band’s Mexico schedule, she said at a press conference in Mexico City.

“BTS is very popular among Mexican youth. The concerts will be in May, and around a million youngsters want to buy tickets, but there are only 1,50,000 available,” Sheinbaum added.

As per reports, tickets were sold on Ticketmaster from about 1,800 pesos to as much as 17,800 pesos for VIP tickets (around USD 100 to USD 1,030), but later, on other resale platforms like Viagogo and Stubhub, the tickets were sold for a price between 11,300 to 92,100 pesos (more than USD 5,300).

Mexico’s consumer watchdog, PROFECO, said it has launched an investigation into Ticketmaster for sanctioning StubHub and Viagogo over “abusive and disloyal practices” in the BTS ticketing process.

BTS members — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook — are set to embark on their comeback world tour in April, shortly after the release of their much-anticipated studio album, Arirang.

Korean talent agency BigHit has shared the concert schedule, which includes three Mexico concerts at GNP Seguros Stadium from May 7 to May 10.

Many Mexican fans have expressed frustration over missing the chance to buy concert tickets amid ‘sky-high demand’.

According to Ticketmaster Mexico, over a million people queued for tickets that sold out within less than an hour on January 24 (IST).

BTS is set to kick off their world tour in Goyang, South Korea, on April 9 with scheduled stops across major cities across the world, including Los Angeles, London, Chicago, Sydney and Santiago.

They will also perform across major Asian hubs, with tour stops in Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Manila and Singapore. However, the band is reportedly set to announce more concert dates later this year.

BTS, as a band, last dropped a studio album in 2022. It was titled Proof.