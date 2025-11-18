Meet OutStation, India’s new Gen Z boy band that performed at Akon’s Mumbai concert

An Indian boy band that performed at American singer Akon’s Mumbai concert on 16 November has officially dropped its first single.

The Gen Z group backed by Grammy-nominated producer-songwriter Savan Kotecha — the man behind several projects headlined by pop artists like Ariana Grande and Britney Spears, and groups like The Weeknd and One Direction — dropped their first single Tum Se on Tuesday.

The five-member band OutStation, like K-pop band BTS, brings a distinct homegrown energy to music. Two teenagers and three musicians in their early twenties comprise the band, officially backed by Kotecha’s Visva Label.

Band members Bhuvan Shetty (22), Hemang Singh (20), Shayan Pattem (17), Kurien Sebastian (19), and Mashaal Shaikh (21) sing, dance, and groove with an ease that’s already generating excitement among young listeners across the country.

“We’ve always had a love for music and artist fandom, we just haven’t seen it in the form of a homegrown boy band yet. The plan is to keep it real, stay true to who we are, and build a connection that feels honest and uniquely Indian,” said OutStation member Shayan to The Telegraph Online.

On Tuesday, the band dropped the video of their first song, Tum Se — a heartfelt love ballad dedicated to their growing fanbase in different Indian cities.

Before making their debut, the band travelled to different cities including Bangalore and Prayagraj, to greet young music lovers.

Tum Se music video was shot live with fans in Mumbai during a prom night organised by the band members, who personally invited young listeners from across the city to be part of the experience.

The band brings together elements that strongly resonate with Gen Z — from easygoing camaraderie to slice-of-life storytelling. As five young boys, who chase big dreams while staying rooted in their relatable space, they also mirror the experiences and mindset of many from their own generation.

In an interview with Forbes, Savan Kotecha said that OutStation isn’t chasing Western fans; it’s committed to showcasing talents to the Indian audience.

“That's why I keep saying, this is India's band. This is something of a matter of national pride. It’s India's band for India, for Indian youth,” Kotecha said.

OutStation was incepted from The Greatest Indian Boy Band audition event in February.

“Out of thousands who auditioned, we were among the shortlisted candidates. The next step was an intense month-long bootcamp, a residential setup for musicians, complete with vocal training, dance classes, performance workshops, and fitness sessions. From twelve finalists, five of us were chosen,” Kurien of OutStation told The Telegraph Online.

What inspired the name OutStation? “Remember how, in school, we’d write ‘going out of station’ in leave letters? It feels homely and nostalgic. So even though it’s about being away from home, something is comforting and familiar,” UP-based Hemang said.

Mashaal, who is based in Goa, said apart from creating music, their aim is to build a homegrown community for kids who can be part of young Indian pop artists fandom.

“We’re trying to build a community that existed outside but never in India, a genuine teen pop community that kids, teenagers etc would be a part of, would be invested in,” he said.

So, what can a pop music enthusiast expect from OutStation? “We’ve been in the studio crafting something that represents who we are right now and we can’t wait to share it. An EP (short album)? Very possible. Surprise drops? Definitely. Live shows? We’re working on bringing that energy to the stage soon,” said Bhuvan, a member of OutStation and a resident of Karnataka.