‘MasterChef Australia’ Season 18 premieres in India today: Everything you need to know

The 2026 edition of MasterChef Australia will begin streaming on JioHotstar Monday onwards, as the popular culinary competition reality series premiered in Australia on Sunday.

The first three episodes of the latest season will feature a fresh batch of 40 home cooks competing for a coveted white apron and a place in the main competition, marking a shift from last year’s format that featured returning contestants.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the first three nights, the contestants will battle for the top 24 spots. Ten participants will be selected from 20 competitors on each of the first two nights, while the remaining four will be chosen on the third night from those who missed out initially.

Here’s what to expect in the first episode

The first white apron of the season goes to Lydia Kamperos, 58-year-old homemaker from New South Wales, who impressed the judges despite initial concerns about her octopus dish being undercooked.

Olalau Olorunnimbe, 34-year-old brand consultant, secured the second apron after presenting an ofada stew that highlighted Nigerian cuisine, while tech recruiter Jackie Yu, 31, followed suit with a chiffon cake that earned praise from the judges, including Poh Ling Yeow.

Jeff was also handed a white apron for his mala chicken and prawn dumplings paired with a vinegar soy dressing. Alita Harvey-Rodriguez, 40, emerged as the next successful contestant.

Jack earned his apron for squid ink noodles that impressed Jean-Christophe Novelli, while Annabelle secured her place with a simple yet well-executed dish that stood out for taste, technique and presentation.

Casper and Meg were also awarded white aprons, followed by Aaron,32, who became the final contestant of the night to secure a spot.

The judging panel this season includes returning judges Andy Allen, Poh Ling Yeow, Sofia Levin and Jean-Christophe Novelli.

The season will feature several guest appearances, including musicians and television personalities Jimmy Barnes and Robert Irwin, as well as culinary figures such as Maggie Beer, Rick Stein, Andy Cooks, Justine Schofield, Victoria Minell and Vincent Yeow Lim.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is also set to make a special guest appearance this season.