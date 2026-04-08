‘Mark your calendars’: The Academy sets the dates for 99th and 100th Oscars

Weeks are concluding the 98th edition of the Oscars, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Tuesday announced dates for its upcoming ceremonies.

The 99th Oscars are scheduled for March 14, 2027, while the 100th edition will take place on March 5, 2028. Both ceremonies will air live on ABC before the broadcast moves to YouTube.

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The eligibility period for the 2027 Oscars began on January 1, 2026 and will end on December 31. Preliminary voting will take place between December 7-11. Shortlists will be declared on December 15.

The annual Governors Awards will be held on November 15.

Nominations for the 2027 Oscars will be announced on January 21, 2027. Final voting will take place between February 25 and March 7, 2027.

Both ceremonies will be broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. The Oscars have been hosted at the venue since 2002. After the 100th edition, the event will shift to the Peacock Theatre, which also hosts major events such as the Emmy and Grammy Awards.

“Mark your calendars! The 99th Oscars will take place on Sunday, March 14, 2027. Nominations will be announced on Thursday, January 21, 2027. Find more key dates for the 2026 awards season here,” the Academy posted on X.

The 98th annual Academy Awards, hosted by Conan O’Brien, drew 17.86 million viewers across ABC and Hulu, marking the least-watched Oscars telecast since 2022 and a 9 per cent decline from last year’s 19.7 million viewers, according to data released by The Walt Disney Company.

One Battle After Another emerged as the biggest winner at the 98th Oscars with six awards, including best picture and best director for Paul Thomas Anderson. Sinners secured four wins, including best actor for Michael B. Jordan.