Marilyn Monroe to Matthew Perry: Mysterious Hollywood deaths that stunned fans before Gene Hackman’s passing

Hollywood, known for its glitz and glamour, is also the land of tragedy. Over the years, many beloved stars of the world’s biggest film and entertainment industry have died under mysterious circumstances, leaving fans shocked and giving birth to several conspiracy theories.

The latest shocking case is that of Gene Hackman, the legendary actor who was found dead in his Santa Fe home along with his wife, Betsy. While investigators work to uncover the truth, Hackman’s passing on Thursday rekindles the memories of mysterious deaths that rocked Hollywood in the past.

Paul Bern (1932)

Paul Bern, a respected film director, screenwriter, and producer for Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM), was found dead on September 5, 1932, just two months after marrying actress Jean Harlow. He was discovered with a gunshot wound to the head in their Beverly Hills home. A note found at the scene suggested personal turmoil, but inconsistencies and the sudden death of Bern’s ex-common-law partner Dorothy Millette two days later fuelled conspiracy theories. Despite various investigations, the true circumstances surrounding Bern’s death remain unknown.

Thelma Todd (1935)

Thelma Todd, a popular actress of the 1930s, was found dead in her car inside a garage on December 16, 1935. The official cause of death was carbon monoxide poisoning, but details surrounding the case raised suspicions. Bruises were found on her body, and blood was present on her lips, suggesting possible foul play. Her alleged mafia connections led to rumours that she had been murdered. Some believe that gangster Lucky Luciano, who had tried to pressure her into allowing illegal gambling at her cafe, may have had her killed. Despite overwhelming speculation, her death was ruled accidental, leaving many questions unanswered.

George Reeves (1959)

George Reeves, best known as TV’s Superman, was found dead in his bedroom with a gunshot wound to the head on June 16, 1959. While officially ruled a suicide, his body was found without any gunpowder residue, which is unusual for a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Additionally, multiple bullet holes were found in the room, suggesting a struggle. Witnesses at his home that night gave conflicting accounts, and some believe his fiancée, Leonore Lemmon, may have played a role in his death. To this day, the case remains one of Hollywood’s greatest mysteries.

Marilyn Monroe (1962)

Marilyn Monroe’s death on August 5, 1962, was ruled a probable suicide due to a barbiturate overdose. However, numerous inconsistencies have fuelled conspiracy theories for decades. Monroe was known to have close ties with former US President John F. Kennedy and his brother Robert Kennedy, leading to speculation that she was silenced to prevent sensitive information from being leaked. Some believe she was murdered and that the crime scene was staged, especially since no drinking glass was found near her bed, despite the quantity of pills she allegedly took. Missing autopsy records and conflicting witness statements have only added to the mystery.

Nick Adams (1968)

Nick Adams, known for his role in the television series The Rebel, was found dead in his Beverly Hills home on February 7, 1968. The autopsy revealed a lethal combination of paraldehyde and other sedatives, but it was undetermined whether his death was accidental or suicide. Adams had been struggling with personal and professional issues, including financial difficulties and a waning career. Some theories suggest foul play, possibly linked to a tell-all book he was reportedly writing about Hollywood's elite. However, no concrete evidence has surfaced, leaving the circumstances of his death ambiguous.

Bruce Lee (1973)

Martial artist-actor Bruce Lee died in Hong Kong under mysterious circumstances at the age of 32 on July 20, 1973. While the official cause of death was cerebral edema (brain swelling), theories range from a reaction to medication to more recent suggestions of heatstroke or excessive water intake. At the time of his death, Lee was working on several projects, including Game of Death. He had been married to Linda Emery Lee for nine years, and they had two children, Brandon (8) and Shannon (4). According to Matthew A. Polly’s 2018 biography Bruce Lee: A Life, Lee took the painkiller Equagesic for a headache before napping and never woke up. He was found unconscious and later pronounced dead at Hong Kong's Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Natalie Wood (1981)

Actress Natalie Wood tragically drowned off Catalina Island on November 29, 1981, while on a yacht with her husband, Robert Wagner, actor Christopher Walken, and the yacht’s captain. Originally ruled an accidental drowning, the case was reopened in 2011 after new witnesses came forward. Wood was reportedly terrified of water, making it unlikely she would have willingly ventured out on her own. Witnesses claimed to have heard an argument between Wood and Wagner before she went missing. The yacht captain later alleged that Wagner delayed calling for help, raising further suspicions. In 2018, Wagner was officially named a person of interest in the case, but no charges were filed.

Matthew Perry (2023)

Matthew Perry, the beloved F.R.I.E.N.D.S. star, was found dead in his jacuzzi on October 28, 2023. While his death was initially thought to be from drowning, toxicology reports later revealed high levels of ketamine, a drug used for depression treatment and recreational purposes. Experts noted that the ketamine should have cleared out of his system long before his death, leading to questions about how traces of the chemical were still found in his body. Perry, who had struggled with addiction but claimed to be sober, had been working to help others overcome substance abuse. Some speculate that he may have been unknowingly given a fatal dose, while others question whether foul play was involved. Though his death was ruled accidental, many remain skeptical.