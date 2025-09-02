‘Mantis’ to ‘You and Everything Else’: New K-dramas to stream in India in September

From heart-pounding action to swoonworthy romance, September promises an eclectic lineup of K-dramas featuring popular stars like Kim Go-eun, Park Min-young and Rowoon. Here’s everything you need to know about the Korean shows dropping on Netflix, Prime Video and JioHotstar.

Mantis

1 5

ADVERTISEMENT

Starring Squid Game actors Yim Si-wan and Park Gyu-young, the Netflix action thriller drama Mantis is a spin-off of the 2023 film Kill Boksoon. The story revolves around an elite assassin, Han-ul (played by Si-wan), who is known as Mantis. When he decides to return to the contract killing industry after a long vacation, he navigates new rivalries and power struggles at the mafia group MK Enterprise following the death of its former head.

Cast: Yim Si-wan, Park Gyu-young, Jae-yi, and Jo Woo-jin

Release Date: September 26

Where to watch: Netflix

You and Everything Else

2 5

The upcoming Netflix limited series You and Everything Else revolves around the lives of two childhood friends who navigate the complexities of life amid a growing rift between them over the years. Starring Kim Go-eun and Park Ji-hyun, the story is about a decade-old love-hate friendship between two women, Ryu Eun-jung (Go-eun) and Cheon Sang-yeon (Ji-hyun). As they enter their forties, Sang-yeon is diagnosed with terminal cancer and asks Eun-jung to accompany her to a euthanasia centre.

Cast: Kim Go-eun, Park Ji-hyun, and Kim Gun-woo

Release Date: September 12

Where to watch: Netflix

Tempest

3 5

Tempest is an upcoming South Korean political spy thriller series starring Jun Ji-hyun and Gang Dong-won, slated for release on Disney+ and JioHotstar on September 10. The series follows a former UN ambassador investigating an assassination attempt on the president. He teams up with a mysterious mercenary to uncover a conspiracy threatening the Korean peninsula.

Cast: Jun Ji-hyun, Gang Dong-won, and John Cho

Release Date: September 10

Where to watch: Disney+ and JioHotstar

Confidence Queen

4 5

Starring Marry My Husband actress Park Min-young, the upcoming Prime Video drama revolves around the story of Yi-rang, a smart woman who becomes the ultimate con artist. She teams up with James (Park Hee-soon) and Gu-ho (Jo Jong-hyuk) to work as a trio of swindlers and heads out to expose scammers and take their ill-gotten gains. The drama is a remake of the 2018 Japanese drama The Confidence Man JP.

Cast: Park Min-young, Park Hee-soon, Joo Jong-hyuk, Hyun Bong-sik, Kim Young-mi

Release Date: September 6

Where to watch: Prime Video

The Murky Stream

5 5

Starring Rowoon in the lead, the upcoming historical drama is a gripping tale of twisted fates that unfolds in lawless Joseon, where the once-pristine Gyeonggang River has turned into a murky stream. Amid this, the destinies of the three main characters intertwine, while they navigate a world of injustice, driven by a quest for truth and survival.

Cast: Rowoon, Shin Ye-eun and Park Seo-ham

Release Date: September 26

Where to watch: Disney+ and JioHotstar