Mammootty, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Priyadarshan congratulate Mohanlal on winning Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Veteran Malayalam actor Mohanlal Saturday said he was ‘deeply humbled’ after being named as the recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India’s highest honour in cinema, for 2023.

The 65-year-old actor took to his X handle to express his gratitude, “Truly humbled to receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. This honour is not mine alone; it belongs to every person who has walked alongside me on this journey,” he wrote.

“To my family, audience, colleagues, friends, and well-wishers, your love, faith, and encouragement have been my greatest strength and have shaped who I am today. I carry this recognition with deep gratitude and a full heart,” the veteran actor added.

Mammootty and Prithviraj Sukumaran, Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar were among the celebrities who congratulated Mohanlal for the award.

“More than a colleague, a brother, and an artist who has embarked on this wonderful cinematic journey for decades. The Dadasaheb Phalke Award is not just for an actor, but for a true artist who has lived and breathed cinema. So happy and proud of you, Lal. You truly deserve this crown,” Mammootty wrote on X.

Mohanlal’s Empuraan co-star Prithviraj Sukumaran wrote, “Congratulations, Cheta, on the Dadasaheb Phalke award! A truly well-deserved recognition for a legend beyond ages”.

“Heartfelt congratulations to my dearest friend Lal on being honoured with the #DadasahebPhalkeAward. No one deserves this recognition more. Proud2 see the nation celebrate ur extraordinary talent. Grateful to the Jury for recognising n honouring a most deserving legend,” filmmaker Priyadarshan wrote.

Akshay Kumar also congratulated Mohanlal and expressed gratitude for inspiring generations. He wrote, “Heartiest congratulations, @Mohanlal sir, on being honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Every time I’ve had the chance to meet you or observe your work, it’s been like sitting in the front row of the greatest acting school ever. This recognition is so richly deserved. Respect and love.”

Mohanlal’s Kanmadam co-star Manju Warrier also joined in the chorus. She wrote, “Congratulations, Laletta! Thank you for inspiring generations. And for being our very own.”

Actor-producer Mohan Babu wrote, “Congratulations to my brother @Mohanlal on being awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke award. Long overdue. Congratulations”.

Mithun Chakraborty was awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for the year 2022.

On the work front, Mohanlal was last seen in the movie Hridayapoorvam, which is set to drop on JioHotstar on September 26.