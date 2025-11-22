Mahieka Sharma responds to speculation about her engagement with Hardik Pandya

Actress-model Mahieka Sharma on Friday dismissed rumours of her engagement with Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya with a cryptic post on Instagram, days after the internet speculated about a ring she was seen wearing in recent photos.

Mahieka posted an image of a black kitten with pink hair and wrote, “Me watching the internet decide I’m engaged when I just wear nice jewellery every day”.

She followed it up with another post — a picture of a man in a toy car — with the caption, “Wyd if I pull up in this to fight the pregnancy rumours”.

The speculation about Mahieka and Hardik’s engagement started earlier this week after Hardik shared a series of photographs on Wednesday highlighting what he described as the key priorities in his life — cricket, his son Agastya, and Mahieka Sharma. The post was captioned, “My big 3”.

The images included the couple performing a puja, a brief clip of Hardik kissing Mahieka, a gym session, and a mirror selfie of him carrying her.

Hardik confirmed his relationship with Mahieka in October, shortly after dating rumours surfaced. At the time, he posted a set of pictures on Instagram Stories, including one showing the two together in a swimming pool, referring to her as his “11:11 wish”.

Prior to this, Hardik had been linked to UK singer Jasmin Walia, who was seen cheering for him during an IPL match in Mumbai and travelling by the Mumbai Indians team bus.

Hardik was previously married to actress Natasha Stankovic. The couple, who tied the knot in 2020 and welcomed their son Agastya the same year, announced their separation in 2024 and are currently co-parenting him.