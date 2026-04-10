Cersei Lannister, Ted Lasso in ‘Wednesday’ Season 3? Here’s what we know

Actors Lena Headey, Andrew McCarthy and James Lance will make guest appearances in the upcoming third season of Netflix series Wednesday.

While Headey is known for her role as Cersei Lannister in Game of Thrones, McCarthy is a household name for St. Elmo’s Fire, and James Lance for Ted Lasso.

ADVERTISEMENT

Details about their roles are kept under wraps. However, showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar previously told Tudum, “This season, we welcome new students, new teachers, and excavate some long-rotting Addams Family secrets. Don’t say you weren’t warned.”

As per Netflix Tudum, the trio is set to join a roster of newcomers, including Winona Ryder (Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Stranger Things), Chris Sarandon (Dog Day Afternoon, The Princess Bride), Noah Taylor (Peaky Blinders, Game of Thrones), Oscar Morgan (A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Gotham Knights), and Kennedy Moyer (Task, Roofman).

Winona is set to play Tabitha, a guest role in the series. Earlier, actress Eva Green joined the cast as Wednesday’s estranged aunt, Ophelia Frump.

Series co-creator Alfred Gough told Netflix’s Tudum that the goal with Season 3 “is the same as it is for every season: to make it the best season of Wednesday we possibly can. We want to continue digging deeper into our characters while expanding the world of Nevermore and Wednesday. We will be seeing more Addams family members and learning more family secrets in Season 3”.

Directed by Tim Burton, Wednesday premiered in 2022. Season 2 dropped on Netflix in 2025. According to Netflix’s Tudum blog, Season 3 promises to delve deeper into the world of Wednesday.