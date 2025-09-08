Lady Gaga to Sabrina Carpenter: 12 head turners at MTV Video Music Awards 2025

Who’s who of the music industry showed up at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards in stunning ensembles on Sunday. Held at the USB Arena in New York, the annual event saw pop stars like Doja Cat, Tate McRae and Ariana Grande putting their best fashion foot forward on the red carpet. Here’s a look.

Lady Gaga

1 12 Instagram/ @ladygaga

The Abracadabra singer stunned in black ensemble straight from Marc Jacobs’ Fall 2025 runway collection. Gaga was the most-awarded artiste this year with four wins.

Tate McRae

2 12 Instagram/ @vmas

Canadian singer-songwriter and dancer Tate McRae, who won the award for Best Editing for the song Just Keep Watching from the F1 album, walked the red carpet in a floor-sweeping white gown.

Doja Cat

3 12 Instagram/ @vmas

Doja Cat appeared in a mini dress featuring a pastel harlequin pattern with lavender and yellow hues adorned with sparkling embellishments.

Sabrina Carpenter

4 12 Instagram/ @vmas

Sabrina Carpenter, who took home the Best Pop Artist award, turned heads in a red sequinned lace gown.

Gabby Windey and LL Cool J

5 12 Instagram/ @vmas/ @gabby.windey

TV personality Gabby Windey and American rapper LL Cool J were the hosts this year. While Gabby looked stunning in a black lace jumpsuit, Cool J donned a checkered double-breasted jacket over a white t-shirt.

Ariana Grande

6 12 Instagram/ @vmas

Singer-songwriter Ariana Grande, who won three awards this year, walked the red carpet in a black-and-white polka dot, off-the-shoulder, mermaid-fit gown. A neatly tied ponytail and winged eyeliner accentuated her look.

Ricky Martin

7 12 Instagram/ @vmas

Ricky Martin, who received the inaugural Latin Icon Award, arrived at the VMA’s in a white front-open shirt that showcased his toned chest, paired with black high-waisted trousers.

Nuna, EJAE and REI AMI

8 12 Instagram/ @vmas

K-pop Demon Hunters cast Audrey Nuna, EJAE and REI AMI twinned in black ensembles.

Meghan Moroney

9 12 Instagram/ @vmas

American singer-songwriter Meghan Moroney looked stunning in a white thigh high slit skirt paired with halter neck ivory blouse. A messy top bun, glittering pump stilettos and soft make-up rounded off her look.

Bailey Zimmerman and The kid LAROI

10 12 Instagram/ @vmas

Bailey Zimmerman and The Kid LAROI appeared in striking monochrome looks. Bailey opted for a black vest paired with matching trousers, while LAROI donned an all-white suit.

Image 11:

Alex Warren

11 12 Instagram/ @vmas

American singer-songwriter Alex Warren sported an all black ensemble—-a double breasted jacket worn over a white shirt paired with trousers—at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Mariah Carey

12 12 Instagram/ @vmas

Mariah Carey walked the carpet in a golden sequined bodysuit paired with diamond jewelleries and matching boots.