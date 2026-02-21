‘Haven’t said anything against her’: Taapsee Pannu on long-rumoured feud with Kangana Ranaut

Actress Taapsee Pannu on Friday dismissed her long-rumoured feud with actor-politician Kangana Ranaut, claiming she has never said a word against her.

In an interview with YouTuber Shubhankar Mishra, Taapsee addressed questions about her rumoured feud with Kangana, clarifying that most of the narrative was fueled by speculation rather than reality.

“I don’t know when I ever fought. A fight happens when two people clash. I never clashed. You tell me — have I ever said even a single line against her,” Taapsee said.

A few years ago, Kangana’s sister, Rangoli Chandel, had reportedly called Taapsee a ‘cheap copy’ of Kangana, which was widely believed to have strained their relationship.

“Her sister called me a ‘cheap copy’. She said that since I don’t earn as much money here, that makes me cheap. If she is such a brilliant actress, I have no problem being called her copy. You can take out any statement of mine — I haven’t said anything against her,” Taapsee added.

Coming from outside the film industry with no influential mentors, both Kangana and Taapsee have built their careers independently.

On being questioned whether their rumored clash favoured star kids, Taapsee said, “I don’t know about them, but someone or the other must have benefited in some way. Like I said, from my side, there was never any fight. But I do feel that someone must have gained from it.”

On the work front, Taapsee stars in Anubhav Sinha’s courtroom drama Assi, in which she plays the role of a lawyer fighting to secure justice for a rape survivor.

Written by Gaurav Solanki, the film also stars Kani Kusruti, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Revathy, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak and Seema Pahwa in key roles.

Kangana was last seen in Emergency, in which she portrayed former prime minister Indira Gandhi.