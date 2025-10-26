MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Kriti Sanon says she will always be proud of her maiden production venture ‘Do Patti’

The Shashanka Chaturvedi directorial, currently streaming on Netflix, also stars Shaheer Sheikh and Kajol in key roles

Entertainment Web Desk Published 26.10.25, 04:43 PM
A poster of ‘Do Patti’

A poster of ‘Do Patti’ IMDb

Actress-producer Kriti Sanon on Saturday celebrated the first anniversary of her maiden production venture Do Patti, calling the Netflix thriller a “film that she will always be proud of”.

“It's been a year of my first butterfly. A film that I'll always be proud of.. my first production...@bluebutterflyfilmsofficial. Happy 1 year @kanika.d @kathhapictures @beatnikbob5,” Sanon wrote on her Instagram Story.

Instagram

Kriti’s co-star Shaheer Sheikh expressed gratitude to the film’s cast and crew. “A year ago, we sent this story out into the world. Today, I look back with so much gratitude. Thank you @kanika.d @kritisanon @beatnikbob5 @kajol @martratassepp @netflix_in @kathhapictures @bluebutterflyfilmsofficial”.

“The love and support from our audience was the best part. Thank you for watching, for sharing, and for making this film so special. This success is yours as much as it is ours,” he wrote.

Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, Do Patti stars Kriti in a double role – as Saumya and her identical twin Shailee. The film opens with a paragliding mishap where Saumya accuses her husband Dhruv Sood (Shaheer) of attempted murder. Kajol’s Vidya Jyoti leads the investigation.

Do Patti also marked Kanika Dhillon’s first stint as a co-producer, and the first time Kajol played the role of a cop. Also starring Tanvi Azmi, Brijendra Kala, Vidushi Manaduli and Danish Kalra, the film was produced under Kriti’s home banner, Blue Butterfly Films.

