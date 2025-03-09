MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Kriti Sanon open to starring in a web series: 'It has to be out of the box’

The actress bagged the Best Performance in a Leading Role (Female) trophy for her Netflix film ‘Do Patti’ at the IIFA Digital Awards held on March 8 in Jaipur

PTI Published 09.03.25, 02:51 PM
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Instagram

Actor Kriti Sanon says she is open to starring in a web series but the project should be exciting and something out of the box.

On Saturday night, Sanon picked up the Best Performance in a Leading Role (Female) trophy for her Netflix film "Do Patti" at the inaugural IIFA Digital Awards, which were held in Jaipur.

On the award gala's green carpet, the National Award-winning actor said she is in search of a project that challenges her creatively.

"I think there should be something that excites me as an actor, and it has to be out of the box, something very different, and something that excites me so much, because it's longer than a film, so it has to excite me for that much length," Sanon told PTI when asked about her inclination to star in a web series.

Written by Kanika Dhillon and directed by debutant Shashanka Chaturvedi, "Do Patti" revolved around twin sisters (played Sanon) and a determined police inspector (Kajol) who is investigating a case of an attempted murder in the fictional town of Devipur, Uttarakhand. It also marked Sanon's maiden project as a producer. She produced the film through her banner Blue Butterfly Films.

When asked if she has found her next production venture, the "Crew" star said, "I'm still searching for the next butterfly." Sanon also spoke about the lacklustre run of Hindi films at the domestic box office in recent times.

Citing the example of Vicky Kaushal's latest release "Chhaava" and last year's horror comedy "Stree 2", the actor said "good content" is working.

"There are films that are doing amazingly well... The numbers that 'Chhaava' and 'Stree 2' have done at the box office are commendable. I think we should celebrate the positive," she said.

The 2025 IIFA Awards -- to be hosted by Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan -- will be held on Sunday.


Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

