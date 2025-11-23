‘Something needs to be done’: Kriti Sanon flags Delhi’s alarming air pollution

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon used her promotional tour for Teri Ishk Mein in the national capital to call out Delhi’s escalating air pollution, which once again pushed the city into hazardous territory over the weekend.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Sanon did not hold back on her disappointment over how sharply the city’s air quality has declined.

“I don’t think saying anything will help. It’s getting worse and worse. I am from Delhi, and I know how it used to be in the past. Something needs to be done to stop it; otherwise, it will reach a point where we won’t even be able to see each other standing next to us,” she said at a press meet in New Delhi.

Sanon also spoke about working with Dhanush in the upcoming film. “I believe he has a very strong grasp of his craft. He’s very nuanced; he has also directed several films, bringing a wealth of experience and understanding to scenes and how they will translate on screen,” she said.

Teri Ishk Mein, described as a spiritual successor to the 2013 film Raanjhanaa, reunites Dhanush with director Aanand L. Rai. The film is produced by Aanand L. Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar.

The script is by Sharma and Neeraj Yadav, with music by A.R. Rahman and lyrics by Irshad Kamil. The story follows the tumultuous love story between Shankar (Dhanush) and Mukti (Kriti).

Tere Ishk Mein releases in theatres on 28 November.c