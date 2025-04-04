Kriti Sanon drops ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ BTS featuring director Aanand L. Rai

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon on Friday shared glimpses from the sets of her upcoming film Tere Ishk Mein in her March photo dump, which also features a selfie with director Aanand L. Rai.

“That’s the way I March-ed into April,” wrote Kriti alongside the photos on Instagram.

The photos capture Kriti’s fun-filled moments with the film’s crew on the sets. Additionally, the carousel offers a glimpse of the delectable food and sweets Kriti indulged in recently. One of the pictures features a clapperboard, which reads, “Tere Ishk Mein, Scene No. 46, Shot No. 4 and Take No. 1.”

Co-starring actor-producer Dhanush, Tere Ishk Mein is a spin-off to the 2013 Aanand L. Rai-directed romance drama Raanjhanaa.

Starring Sonam Kapoor, Abhay Deol, Swara Bhaskar and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Raanjhanaa narrates the story of Kundan (Dhanush), the son of a Hindu pundit, who discovers that his childhood sweetheart Zoya (Sonam) loves city-bred Akram (Abhay) and wants to marry him. However, he persistently seeks to win her heart.

Earlier this year, the makers unveiled two first-look teasers of the Tere Ishq Mein, one featuring Kriti and the other featuring Dhanush. In the second teaser, the filmmakers introduced Kriti’s character, Mukti.

Tere Ishk Mein is backed by T-series and Color Yellow Production. The background score for the film is composed by A.R. Rahman.

Kriti Sanon was last seen in Netflix’s thriller film Do Patti. Also starring Kajol and Shaheer Sheikh, the film marked Sanon’s debut project as a producer.

Dhanush, on the other hand, is currently gearing up for the Tamil drama Idly Kadai, set to hit theatres on October 1.