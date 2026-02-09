‘Accused’: Konkona Sensharma and Pratibha Rannta’s new film gets a release date

Konkona Sensharma and Pratibha Ranta-starrer Accused is set to premiere on Netflix on February 27, the streamer announced on Monday.

“Dr. Geetika’s toughest case yet. A reputed surgeon sees her reputation at stake.

Watch Accused, starring Konkona Sensharma and Pratibha Rannta, out 27 Feb, only on Netflix,” reads the caption on Instagram.

Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, Accused is written by Sima Agarwal and Yash Keswani. The film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra for Dharmatic Entertainment Productions. The official logline of the film on Netflix reads, “A renowned gynecologist's life unravels as serious allegations threaten her career and marriage, while her wife seeks to uncover the truth.”

Konkona was last seen in Anurag Basu’s Metro…In Dino, a spiritual sequel to his 2007 hit Life in a…Metro, while Pratibha last appeared in Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies. She was also part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Netflix series Heeramandi.

Anubhuti Kashyap had previously directed the comedy drama Doctor G, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh.