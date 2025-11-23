Koel Mallick’s Mitin Mashi is back for more action and mystery in Arindam Sil’s ‘Mitin – Ekti Khunir Sandhaney’

Koel Mallick’s Mitin Maashi returns with another murder mystery in Arindam Sil’s upcoming thriller Mitin: Ekti Khunir Sandhaney, the teaser for which was dropped by the makers recently.

Set to release in theatres this Christmas, the upcoming film is based on the Bengali author Suchitra Bhattacharya’s story Megher Pore Megh.

The teaser introduces Pragyaparamita Mukherjee, aka Mitin Maashi, who must solve the case involving the mysterious death of a man (Shaheb Chatterjee). Before his death, Shaheb’s character was involved with adultery with multiple women, including Rohini Bhattacharya and Madhurima Basak.

Koneenica Banerjee plays Shaheb’s wife in the film.

The official synopsis of the film reads, “A husband goes missing. The distraught wife frantically connects with Mitin for help. A murder is discovered. Mitin unearths more stories, more suspects and gets back into action.”

The film also stars Anashua Majumdar and Dulal Lahiri in pivotal roles.

“She’s sharp, relentless and fearless. Mitin returns… in search of a killer. Presenting the Official Teaser of MITIN: Ekti Khunir Sandhaney, a story by Suchitra Bhattacharya, directed by Arindam Sil, releasing this Christmas,” Koel wrote on Instagram alongside the teaser.

Mitin – Ekti Khunir Sandhaney is the third instalment in Arindam Sil’s Mitin Mashi film franchise, following Mitin Mashi (2019) and Jongole Mitin Mashi (2023).

Apart from Koel, the film series also stars television actor Subhrajit Dutta, who plays Mitin’s husband Partha.

Koel was recently seen in Annapurna Basu-directed family drama Sharthopor, co-starring Kaushik Sen, Ranjit Mallick, Anirban Chakrabarti and Indrajit Chakravarty.