Kiara Advani, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan ring in Christmas with their families

Kiara Advani, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan were among the Bollywood actors who celebrated Christmas with their families on Wednesday. Here's a look at how the stars embraced the festive spirit.

1 16 Instagram: Sara Ali Khan

Siblings Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan posed in front of a Christmas tree in monochrome outfits. While Sara sported a cropped white sweater with black cargo pants and a fringed black shawl, Ibrahim wore a checked shirt over a white t-shirt and grey cargo pants. The brother-sister duo rocked funky shades that complemented their outfit.

2 16 Instagram: Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan celebrated Christmas with wife Natasha Dalal, daughter Lara and pet dog Joey. The actor’s latest release Baby John earned approximately Rs 12.5 crore nett at the domestic box office on its first day. Varun and Natasha, who tied the knot on January 24, 2021, welcomed their daughter on June 3 this year.

3 16 Instagram: Keerthy Suresh

Varun’s Baby John co-star Keerthy Suresh posed with him in front of a Christmas tree. The film marks Keerthy’s Bollywood debut. The actress tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Antony Thattil in Goa on December 12.

4 16 Instagram: Kiara Advani

Clad in a black-and-white polka-dotted dress, Kiara Advani embraced actor Sidharth Malhotra. Sidharth looked dapper in an olive-green t-shirt and black trousers. Kiara’s vibrant red nails, lips and ear studs perfectly complemented her outfit.

5 16 Instagram: Katrina Kaif

Actor-couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary, posed with Santa Claus for a picture. Katrina’s sisters also joined them for Christmas.

6 16 Instagram: Nayanthara

Nayanthara exchanged Christmas presents with husband Vignesh Shivan and their twin sons, Uyir and Ulag. The family wore matching red outfits to embrace the festive spirit.

7 16 Instagram: Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor and her pet dog Chanel posed for a funny picture together. They also sported matching reindeer horns.

8 16 Instagram: Jacqueliene Fernandez

Actress Jacqueliene Fernandez was all smiles as she posed in a brown dress in a room full of Christmas decorations and presents.

9 16 Instagram: Shruti Haasan

Salaar actress Shruti Haasan ditched traditional red-and-white outfits and instead opted for a Gothic ensemble — a black sheer top paired with an asymmetrical skirt. She posed in front of a silver-spangled Christmas tree.

10 16 Instagram: Aditi Rao Hydari

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari and actor Siddharth, who tied the knot for the second time in Rajasthan last month, embraced each other for a cosy picture on Christmas. “Merry Christmas… happy holidays...Be happy, be kind, spread love,” wrote Aditi, sharing the photo on Instagram.

11 16 Instagram: Kabir Bahia

Kriti Sanon celebrated Christmas with rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia and former Team India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who dressed up as Santa Claus. Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Singh was also present at the gathering.

12 16 Instagram: Rajkummar Rao

Actor-couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa celebrated Christmas in Finland. They posed inside a glass igloo overlooking an illuminated Christmas tree.

13 16 Instagram: Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone shared a picture of a Christmas tree decorated with baubles featuring her, Ranveer and their daughter Dua’s names. Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their daughter on September 8 this year.

14 16 Instagram: Pooja Hegde

Dressed in a blue-and-white sweater Pooja Hegde enjoyed a cup of hot chocolate on Christmas. The actress has Rosshan Andrews’ Deva in the pipeline.

15 16 Instagram: Sharvari Wagh

Actress Sharvari Wagh, who is set to headline YRF Spy Universe’s first female-led film Alpha alongside Alia Bhatt, celebrated Christmas with her family in Satpura National Park, Madhya Pradesh.

16 16 Instagram: Preity G Zinta

Preity G Zinta celebrated Christmas with husband Gene Goodenough and kids. The couple tied the knot on February 29, 2016. They welcomed their twin children — a boy and a girl — in 2021.