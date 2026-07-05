In pictures: Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor at Anshula Kapoor’s ‘dreamy’ mehendi ceremony

Actor Arjun Kapoor’s younger sister, Anshula Kapoor, on Sunday shared glimpses from her mehendi ceremony, which was planned as a surprise by her sisters, actresses Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. The intimate celebration was attended by several Bollywood celebrities, including Varun Dhawan and Shabana Azmi, along with members of the extended Kapoor family. Here’s a look.

1 12 All pictures: Instagram/@anshulakapoor

ADVERTISEMENT

Anshula looked gorgeous in a teal blue lehenga by couturier Arpita Mehta. The lehenga was inspired by the rich legacy of Patola, while beautifully incorporating her signature mirror work - bringing together two crafts that are so deeply intertwined with Gujarat’s textile heritage.

2 12

Anshula and Khushi were all smiles as Khushi admired the henna design on Anshula’s palms.

3 12

Anshula posed for a picture with her father Boney Kapoor and sisters Khushi and Janhvi.

4 12

Arjun Kapoor posed for a picture with dad Boney Kapoor at Anshula’s mehendi ceremony. He sported a mint green kurta, while Boney opted for a blue pathan suit.

5 12

Boney Kapoor showered daughter Anshula with love and blessings at her mehendi ceremony.

6 12

Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor and other members of the extended Kapoor family at Anshula’s mehendi ceremony.

7 12

Actress Sonam Kapoor looked gorgeous in a powder blue suit and statement earrings.

8 12

Sonam’s younger sister Rhea Kapoor was also present at the ceremony. She posed for a picture with her mother Sunita Kapoor.

9 12

Actors Varun Dhawana and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor also attended Anshula’s mehendi ceremony.

10 12

Bollywood veteran Shabana Azmi stunned in a red ensemble.

11 12

Anshula got engaged to screenwriter Rohan Thakkar in New York City last July.

12 12

She featured in the Karan Johar-hosted Prime Video reality show The Traitors Season 1, alongside 19 other contestants, including Apoorva Mukhija, Jannat Zubair, Maheep Kapoor, Karan Kundrra and Uorfi Javed.

RELATED TOPICS Anshula Kapoor