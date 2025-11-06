‘KGF’ actor Harish Rai passes away at 55 after prolonged battle with cancer

Actor Harish Rai, known for playing the role of Khasim, fondly known as chacha in the KGF franchise, died of cancer on Thursday, as per reports. He was 55.

The Kannada actor was battling thyroid cancer for a year-and-a-half and took his last breath at Kidwai Hospital in Bengaluru recently.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Harish Rai had openly discussed his health issues and the financial burden of his medical treatment. He mentioned that each injection cost Rs 3.55 lakh, and doctors recommended three injections per treatment cycle spanning 63 days, bringing the total cost to around Rs 10.5 lakh per cycle.

Over the course of his career, Harish made a memorable impact by featuring in a wide range of films such as Majestic, Jodi Hakki, Deadly Soma and Sanju weds Geetha.

The actor was best known for playing Khasim, Rocky Bhai’s uncle in the KGF series, and the don Roy in Shivarajkumar’s 1995 film Om.

During an interview with social media personality Gopi Gowdru, Harish opened up about his health struggles and his determination to return to acting once he recovered. In that conversation, he also expressed heartfelt appreciation for KGF star Yash, acknowledging the help and encouragement the actor had offered him in difficult times.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar took to X to offer his condolences.

Harish is survived by his wife and two children.